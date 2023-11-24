scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt to advocate for the environment at ALT EFF 2023

Alia Bhatt will be lending her support in bringing sustainability and storytelling together at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2023.

Alia Bhatt to advocate for the environment at ALT EFF 2023 _pic courtesy news agency

Set to take place from December 1 to 10, the festival, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to leveraging the power of cinema to address pressing environmental issues.

Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt established their production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, to bring stories that are relevant, strike conversations and connect with a larger demographic. The festival aims to reach diverse audiences, encouraging dialogue and promoting awareness of environmental challenges that demand collective attention.

Speaking of her association with the festival, Alia said: “It is such an honour to be associated with All Living Things Environmental Film Festival 2023. Cinema is not just a form of entertainment; it’s a powerful tool for sparking an important conversation, and the festival is a great amalgamation of the same.

“At Eternal Sunshine Productions, our aim is to tell stories that evoke thought or change in whatever way possible & it’s such a joy for us at Eternal to be supporting a festival that wants to tell powerful stories while being environmentally conscious, driving meaningful change.

“As a young production company, this will be an instrumental learning and an important step towards fulfilling this vision.

