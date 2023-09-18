Amit Sadh cleans up part of Rakchham village during his bike expedition

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in ‘Sultan’, ‘Jeet Ki Zid’, ‘Avrodh’, ‘Breathe’ etc, is currently on a month-long motorcycle trip around India, and it’s not just about adventure for him, but he is also committed to protecting the natural beauty.

During his journey, he’s been to many places like Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Purne, Padum, Kargil, and Leh.

What’s special about his trip is that he’s doing his best to keep these places clean and beautiful. He’s setting a good example for all travellers.

A source stated: “Amit truly loves his country and is deeply concerned about the environment. He doesn’t want to see it being harmed. One remarkable stop on his journey happened in Rakchham (Himachal Pradesh) where he took a break but went beyond that.”

“Amit voluntarily took the initiative to clean up the area, gathering the discarded garbage left behind by tourists. His actions reflect a profound belief that every traveller has a responsibility to preserve the cleanliness of our surroundings and minimise our impact on the environment,” added the source.

As Amit nears the end of his journey, he continues to inspire others with his love for nature and India. His future plans include exploring Hanle, Sonmarg, and Jammu, where he will keep discovering new places and taking care of our environment.

Earlier, while reflecting upon this adventurous and nourishing journey, Amit had shared: “Whenever I hit the road, riding truly becomes a soul-awakening experience for me. I have had the pleasure of meeting people from various corners of our country, relishing delicious local cuisine, immersing myself in their diverse cultures, and marvelling at our nation’s breathtaking natural beauty.”

On the work front, Amit has slice-of-life film ‘Sukhee’ and ‘Duranga Season 2,’ along with other yet-to-be-announced ventures.