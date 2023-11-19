Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake at Aadiya and Krishna’s birthday party

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Jawan’, attended the first birthday party of Aadiya and Krishna, grandchildren of industrialist Mukesh Ambani.

A video from the party has gone viral which shows Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh Ambani, handing over a snake to the ‘Swades’ actor.

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal threw a grand country fair-themed party for the occasion on Saturday.

SRK was one of the high-profile guests at the grand birthday bash of the twins. The video, shared by one of SRK’s pages on Instagram, shows Shah Rukh wearing an informal black suit paired with sunglasses, standing beside Anant Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant. As Anant handed over a yellow snake to Shah Rukh another person put another similar snake around the actor’s neck from behind.

Amid all this, Shah Rukh stands still with the two snakes over him but doesn’t look terrified at all.

SRK fans reacted to the video expressing their love for SRK. One fan wrote in the comments section: “SRK petting haters.”

Another said: “Lion h astin ke saanp se kya darenge (he is a lion, why will he be scared of snakes who are known to him).”

A third wrote: “Mufasa holding snakes.” A comment also read: “Well… lucky snake.”

Other members of the film fraternity, who attended the birthday party of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s grandchildren include Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar with his twins Yash and Roohi.

On the work front, SRK is gearing for the third release of 2023 after ‘Jawan’ and ‘Pathaan’. He is set to star in ‘Dunki’, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Inspired by true events, ‘Dunki’, helmed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, is a tale of love and friendship that brings together five drastically different stories. The film is set to bow in theatres on December 22, clashing with Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.