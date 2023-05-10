scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Angad Bedi celebrates 5-yr anniv with Neha Dhupia: 'Kithe hain mera Padma Shri'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) As they complete five years of marital bliss, actor Angad Bedi has asked for a Padma Shri for being with actress Neha Dhupia in a hilarious post.

The actor took to social media to wish his wife on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Angad shared a string of pictures posing with Neha and captioned it: “5 panj saal katt laye Neha Dhupia Naal, kithe hain mera Padma Shri. Thank you for Mehr and Guriq. Waheguru shanti banaye rakhe, I mean Shakti de.”

The duo got married on May 10 in 2018 at an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. The couple have had two kids since their wedding, Mehr and Guriq, for whom Angad in his caption thanked Neha for blessing him.

On the work front, Angad, who was last seen in ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Tiger 3’. While Neha was last seen in ‘A Thursday’ starring Yami Gautam.

–IANS

dc/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!
Next article
Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities
This May Also Interest You
News

Charrul Malik: I missed a few opportunities

News

Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Technology

WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access

News

Anjum Fakih goes through severe panic attacks ahead of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Sports

National Poker Series India's glittering Night of Glory underlines the growth of Poker as a skilled sport

Health & Lifestyle

New IVF procedure helps birth of baby with three people's DNA in UK

Sports

Still got a 'big desire' to play for New Zealand in this year's ODI World Cup in India: Trent Boult

News

Pedro Pascal to wield out 'Weapons', set to star in the film

News

A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

News

Veteran actor Aliraza Namdar to star in show 'Vanshaj'

News

Imagine Dragons supports writers' strike by performing outside Netflix HQ

News

Scarlett Johansson was unsure to see Jeremy Renner again after accident

News

Tom Hanks disses Hollywood's 'cry-babies', 'train wrecks' in his book

Sports

Hockey India name 18-member national team for Women's Jr Asia Cup, Preeti to lead

News

'Rista Rista' starring Mohsin Khan, Divya Agarwal is a romantic, peppy track

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK felicitates Elephant caregivers Bomman, Bellie and Oscar-winning director Kartiki Gonsalves

Technology

Puresight Systems appoints Pranjit Hazarika as its CEO

Technology

Twitter introduces new features in DMs, will soon launch voice, video chat

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US