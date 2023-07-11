scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor looks back at 2009, when he attended San Diego Comic-Con

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) San Diego Comic-Con is back, and the excitement surrounding the 2023 edition of this fan-favourite event is reaching new heights.

Over the years, San Diego Comic-Con has played host to countless celebrities, with stars from Hollywood and the world of entertainment gracing its stages. But did you know that one of the first Indian celebrities to attend this event was none other than the charismatic Anil Kapoor?

In the year 2009, Anil made headlines when he stepped onto the stage of San Diego Comic-Con alongside a star-studded lineup, including Keifer Sutherland, Howard Gordon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Katee Sackhoff, Freddie Prinze Jr, Brannon Braga, and David Fury, among others.

This remarkable gathering was for the press conference of the popular TV show ’24’.

Kapoor’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con marked a significant moment, not just for himself, but also for the Indian film industry.

As he shared the stage with internationally acclaimed stars, the Bollywood actor showcased his undeniable charm and uber-cool style, winning the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Kapoor’s participation in the convention demonstrated his passion for exploring new avenues and connecting with fans from different corners of the world.

The Bollywood star is at present soaking in the praise for his menacing portrayal of Shelly Rungta in the second part of ‘The Night Manager’.

He is also gearing up for his next theatrical release, ‘Animal’, where he will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Besides Animal, the actor also has the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’ in the pipeline.

