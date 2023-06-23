scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anil Kapoor marks 40 years as actor, says 'This is where I belong'

Anil Kapoor marked over four decades of his career as an actor. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie 'Wo Saat Din' directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor marked over four decades of his career as an actoron Friday. He made his Hindi debut in the 1983 romance drama movie ‘Wo Saat Din’ directed by Sattiraju Lakshminarayana.

Marking the occasion, the actor took to Instagram and posted the video of a scene from the film, captioning: “Today I complete 40 years of being an actor and an entertainer. 40 years of being accepted, loved and blessed by you, the audience!”

Speaking of his love for the craft, he wrote: “They say when you’re doing something you love, time just flies by…no wonder 4 decades seem like the blink of an eye! This is where I belong, this is what I’m meant to do and this is who I’m supposed to be.”

Thanking those who aided him in making it big he wrote: “So many people have helped me get to this stage in life, but I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank the late Bapu saab, my brother @boney.kapoor and my father Surinder Kapoor for believing in me and for giving me my first chance in #Woh7Din…I’m also eternally grateful to @naseeruddin49 & @padminikolhapure for their grace in welcoming a newcomer.”

“Their stardom made me shine brighter than I could’ve hoped for. I owe everything I am today to these legends, and to the love and acceptance I have found with each one of you. To mark the completion of these 40 years, I’m coming to you in two very special avatars with The Night Manager part 2 and Animal. I hope you will continue to love and support me the way you have always done,” he added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
From streets to catwalk: How celebrity style inspires custom clothing trends
Next article
'IBD 3': Aniket Chauhan's performance leaves Kumar Sanu mesmerised
This May Also Interest You
News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

News

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene

News

Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

News

Syed Raza Ahmed will play a lower-middle-class man in 'Meet'

Technology

Intel India head Nivruti Rai steps down after 29 years at company

News

'IBD 3': Aniket Chauhan's performance leaves Kumar Sanu mesmerised

Fashion & Lifestyle

From streets to catwalk: How celebrity style inspires custom clothing trends

Technology

Jet engine co-production, armed drones and tech rush in Modi-Biden talks

Technology

'No dignity without privacy': Kerala HC orders removal of woman's image from online media

News

When Juhi Parmar got her ‘second life’ in 2019

Health & Lifestyle

Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health

News

'Crime Patrol 48 Hours' to air from July 10

News

Tom Cruise says time dilates when he films daredevil stunts

Health & Lifestyle

Mapping India with Zac O' Yeah's palette

Sports

Junior Hockey World Cup star Rajeev Mishra passes away

Sports

Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test as cover for Moeen Ali

News

Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US