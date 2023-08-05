scorecardresearch
Anil Sharma compares 'raw action' in 'Gadar 2' with Christopher Nolan's knack for realism

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Anil Sharma, the director of the upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’, is glad that he opted for an authentic approach to fight scenes over VFX for Gadar 2. The film promises an array of larger-than-life action sequences that rely more on genuine stunts over VFX.

The director has rejected claims of the action in his film being old-school and has compared keeping things real like filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who too relies more on practical effects.

Talking about the same, the director explained: “I don’t consider it old-school action. It’s raw action. Look at some of Tom Cruise’s stunts in the ‘Mission Impossible’ series or Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’, even in the US, artistes are striving to keep things real and that’s what I wanted to do.”

He further mentioned: “During the making of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, we meticulously choreographed real-life action scenes to deliver an authentic experience that was embraced by the audience. With ‘Gadar 2’, we were committed to preserving that same level of authenticity. The film boasts of real action scenes and not just VFX. Our goal was to revisit the golden era of Indian cinema and uphold the film’s legacy.”

The movie stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. In ‘Gadar 2’, Tara Singh takes ahead the story and goes to Pakistan to find his son, Jeetey.

Produced by Zee Studios, the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 11, where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’. Both being the legacy films, the audience are waiting in the wings to witness the magic of both the movies on the big screen.

Clashing with a big film is not something new for ‘Gadar’ as its first part had a major showdown with the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lagaan’ which bagged the Oscar nomination in the Best Foreign Language film category but lost it out to the Bosnian film ‘No Man’s Land’.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
