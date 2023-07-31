Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Having starred alongside Sushmita Sen, as siblings in the two seasons of the critically acclaimed series ‘Aarya’, actor Ankur Bhatia has now reunited with the actress again for the biographical drama ‘Taali’.

In the Ravi Jadhav directorial, Ankur will be seen in a bold choice of role as a gay activist. The role celebrates diversity and inclusivity.

Talking about his role in the series, Ankur told IANS: “In the show, I play the character of Navin, who is a gay activist, and the biggest supporter of Gauri Sawant, played by Sushmita Sen.”

In the crime thriller ‘Aarya’, Ankur had played the character of Sangram Singh Rathore, who was Aarya Sareen’s (played by Sushmita) half brother.

On his reunion with Sushmita, Ankur shared: “It brought me immense happiness and excitement to reunite with Sushmita after ‘Aarya’, and especially on this kind of a subject that carries such an important message.”

“And it was about time that something like this should come out, so people are aware of this. So, I am really thrilled and honoured to be a part of this show,” added Ankur.

Sushmita will be portraying one of the boldest avatar as the transgender activist ‘Shreegauri Sawant’ in ‘Taali’.

The 47 seconds teaser of the series gives a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, ‘Taali’ will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

Alongside Sushmita, it stars Ankur, Aishwarya Narkar, Hemangi Kavi, Suvrat Joshi, Krutika Deo, Nitish Rathore, Meenakshi Chugh, and Shaan Kakkar in pivotal roles.

The series will premiere on August 15, on JioCinema.

Fresh from the success of Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bloody Daddy’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, Ankur is now set to captivate audiences in ‘Operation Mayfair,’ co-starring Jimmy Shergill.

