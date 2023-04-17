scorecardresearch
Anshuman Jha shoots debut film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur starrer Anshuman Jha's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', will be the first Indian film to be entirely shot on a single lens (35mm) camera

By Editorial Desk
Anshuman Jha shoots debut film 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' on single 35mm lens
Anshuman Jha on sets of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli

Anshuman Jha, the actor, is known for his artistic/thought provoking choices. But with Arjun Mathur & Rasika Dugal in the leads along with Marvel Girl Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhanania & Star Wars actor Garrick Hagon – he already has a dream cast for his directorial debut ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’.

But now as the film, which was shot in the UK last year, is nearing completion – an interesting fact about the film maker has come to the fore – Jha has shot his entire debut film on a single lens (of 35mm). A feat no other Hindi mainstream film maker (as informed) has ever even attempted.

Cult classics like Hitchcock’s “Psycho” & Kurosawa’s “Rushmore” are films which used the single lens minimalist formula in the last century. In a time when many filmmakers today are obsessed with amassing gear and stocking up on the latest toys, Jha is setting a reminder on how much can be done with so little, out of choice.

The Award Winning writer Bikas Mishra who has written the script of Jha’s debut says, “Anshuman had made the choice on the writing table itself that he will shoot the film on a single lens.”

The two cinematographers on Jha’s debut Directorial – French DOP Jean Marc Selva (AFC) & Indian DOP Ramanuj Dutta – call it a ‘brave & ballsy choice’ by the first time film maker.

“He had a very clear vision on the film & is not afraid to take risks as an artist,” says Jean Marc.

“While I had lens options at my disposal – I chose a single lens narrative as I wanted it to be as close to the human vision as possible-consistently-35mm gave me that. A single lens film has a subconscious viewing affect. And I wanted the film to not just look but feel cohesive, a consistent point of view driving the finished piece. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ is a contemporary homage to my favourite film maker – Alfred Hitchcock & his classic film The Rope,” says Anshuman.

‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ produced by Golden Ratio Films & Jha’s First Ray Films, will be the first Indian film with this rare quality & is scheduled for a release later this year.

