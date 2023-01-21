scorecardresearch
Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will be making his film debut in the upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. His performance in the movie is an interesting aspect.

In addition, the comedian will also give a performance as a part of his hosting at the film’s trailer launch which is scheduled on January 23.

Talking about the trailer launch, a source informed, “Anubhav is sure to leave everyone in splits. Bassi is a fantastic stand-up comedian and is a master of humorous punches and knows how to hold the audience’s attention and keep them entertained.”

The source added, “Moreover, he’s spent a lot of time with Ranbir and Shraddha throughout the shoot of the movie and the three share an amazing bond together, so it just made sense to have him host the event and do the honours.”

Bassi is especially flying down for the event after wrapping a show in Benaras. In addition, the makers have also planned some fun activities for Ranbir and Shraddha to go with the theme of ‘difficulties in love in 2023’.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which brings along Ranbir and Shraddha together for the first time, is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on March 8, 2023.

