Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika on b’day: ‘Everybody loves you’

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Anupam Kher on Saturday penned a heartfelt birthday note for his friend and late actor Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika.

Sharing a string of throwback photos with the late actor and his family, Anupam said that Vanshika is more than a daughter to him.

He wrote: “Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world, long life, peace and great success. May all your dreams come true.”

“I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter for me,” said Anupam.

“You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life,” he added.

Satish Kaushik had passed away on March 9, at the age of 66, due to a heart attack.

On the film front, Anupam has ‘Kaagaz 2’, and ‘The Signature’.

