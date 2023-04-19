scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Anupamaa': Anuj misses Anupamaa; she is unaware of his feelings for her

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Rupali Ganguly-starrer ‘Anupamaa’ is witnessing tragic moments between Anupamaa and Anuj, played by Gaurav Khanna after they both parted ways as Anuj blamed her for separating him from his adopted daughter Choti Anu. However, he is missing Anupamaa now and wants to meet her.

In the latest promo, dropped by the makers, Anupamaa and Anuj both seem to be missing each other and want a glimpse of each other. Anupamaa tells her mother that she doesn’t know what Anuj wants from her.

Anuj stands behind the wall of a class room and looks at Anupamaa who is taking dance classes. While Anupamma also gets a feeling that Anuj is somewhere around. However, it is not shown that they met each other but it is an indication that there is still a bond of love between them.

‘Anupamaa’ is a story of a middle-aged woman who wants to make her place in society despite facing all the odds.

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan built a connection during 'Evil Dead Rise'
Next article
Saif Ali Khan begins shooting with NTR Jr
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung launches 'News' app with podcasts, daily briefings

News

'Game of Thrones' gets another prequel series 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

News

Heavy armour, jewellery made 'Ponniyin Selvan' a tough act for Vikram

Health & Lifestyle

Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K

Technology

Google's latest Chrome update boosts speed on Mac, Android

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 11,109 new Covid cases

News

‘Not your usual villain,’ says Priyamvada Kant for her ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ character

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's 83, Shivam Dube 52 help Chennai Super Kings post 226/6 against RCB

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

Sports

IPL 2023: Disney Star elated with the response, says 30.7 cr viewers tuned in for first 10 matches

Health & Lifestyle

Telangana starts administering booster doses of Covid vaccine

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan fifty, Surya 43 help Mumbai Indians overcome KKR by 5 wickets

Technology

DNA footprints of ancient viruses may boost cancer treatment

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the kind of starts RCB is getting, says Gavaskar

News

'Chashni': Chandini gears up for her younger sister becoming her mother-in-law

News

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US