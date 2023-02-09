scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravindra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'

Filmmaker Anurag Basu will be seen going behind the camera for the official biopic of the greatest spy of Indian history Ravindra Kaushik titled 'The Black Tiger'.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker Anurag Basu will be seen going behind the camera for the official biopic of the greatest spy of Indian history Ravindra Kaushik titled ‘The Black Tiger’. Ravindra Kaushik was just 20 when he first went undercover for R&AW. Kaushik is regarded to be India’s best spy thus far for his incredible success in penetrating the highest ranks of the Pakistani Army, thereby receiving the moniker ‘The Black Tiger’ from the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

His intuitive and timely reporting of critical information ensured that Indian security forces, between 1974 to 1983, were constantly steps ahead of any move Pakistan was planning to make.

Director Anurag Basu comments on ‘The Black Tiger’: “Ravindra Kaushik’s story is that of courage and valour. At the young age of 20 years, he played a pivotal role in many national and international security matters of the 70s and 80s that went on to define India’s as well as South Asia’s geo-political character. So much of our history is either hidden or forgotten. We ought to recognise and learn about this unsung hero.”

The family also has consented to the biopic and is supporting the makers by sharing all the information in addition to the story from their lens as well.

‘The Black Tiger’ is produced by Anurag Basu, R Vivek, Asvin Srivatsangam and Divay Dhamija.

Previous article
Kapil Sharma and Guru Randhawa’s highly anticipated collaboration ‘Alone’ ft. Yogita Bihani is here! Produced by Bhushan Kumar the song is out now
Next article
Don't miss these immersive artworks created on iPad Pro at India Art Fair
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US