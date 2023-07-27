Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with his bold and unique storytelling, is ‘delighted and excited’ as his highly anticipated movie ‘Kennedy’ has been selected as the prestigious closing night film in the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

The festival, celebrating the best of Indian cinema, will conclude with the screening of ‘Kennedy’ on August 20 in Melbourne.

Speaking about the same, Anurag said: “I am delighted that ‘Kennedy’ is the closing film at IFFM. It’s the first Indian film festival that we are playing, and I am excited to know the response of the audience. I will be there to attend the same and gauge the response, and I’m sure that they will like the film, like the global audience who’s seen the film till now.”

The movie had its grand world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and its selection as the closing night film for IFFM 2023, further solidifies its reputation as a captivating and thought-provoking cinematic masterpiece.

The film also had successful screenings including the Sydney Film Festival, South Korea’s Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), and Neuchatel International Fantastic Film (NIFFF).

It has already received critical acclaim and attention for its gripping storyline and outstanding performances by the lead cast of Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

The closing night ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair, as it will be graced by the presence of Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat.

A day ahead of the closing night, on August 19, Kashyap and the lead cast will participate in an exclusive conversation session about ‘Kennedy’ with a live audience.

The movie follows the enthralling tale of a long-thought-to-be-dead, insomniac ex-cop, who finds himself entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption.

It has been produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh & Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The flick will also be screened at the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) in Canada, which is taking place from October 12 to 22.

Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, also shared her enthusiasm for the film, stating, “Anurag Kashyap is known for his groundbreaking work, and ‘Kennedy’ is no exception. It is a powerful film that engages the audience from start to finish. We are proud to have ‘Kennedy’ as our closing night film and look forward to welcoming Anurag Kashyap and the talented cast to the festival.”

IFFM promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages, discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.