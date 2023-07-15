scorecardresearch
Aparshakti Khurana shares throwback image with 'Questionable moustaches'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Aparshakti Khurana, best known for his roles in ‘Dangal’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Helmet’, took to social media on Saturday to talk about his 2016 comedy film ‘Saat Uchakke’ directed by Sanjeev Sharma where he shared the big screen with actor Manoj Bajpayee in former’s debut.

Posting a picture of the film where he is standing alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Nitin Bhasin, he wrote in the caption: “Questionable moustaches but unquestionable love for this one ️ #SaatUchakke. P.S – Yes I was blessed to share the screen with Sir Manoj Bajpayee in my very first film. Looking back today, at my humble journey, I feel I was brought up well.”

The movie was noted for its unconventional style and while it was not a big success at the box office and a more unknown film, ‘Saat Uchakke’ enjoys a strong cult following, particularly due to its unorthodox style.

‘Saat Uchakke’ was also noted for its rustic and grounded setting, where it employed a darker and more subtle but nonetheless very strong humour, full of street slang and swearing.

Aparshakti Khurana was most recently seen in the films ‘Dhokha: Round D Corner’ and ‘Bhediya’ where he did a cameo from his role in ‘Stree’.

Apart from that he was also seen in 2023 web series, ‘Jubilee’.

Shivangi Joshi is honoured to play a journalist in 'Barsatein'
From receiving paintings to film's poster, Rakul Preet overwhelmed by fans' kind gesture
