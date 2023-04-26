scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is receiving a lot of audience appreciation for his hit streaming series ‘Jubilee, is a man of many talents. As much as he is an amazing actor, he also dabbles in sports and music

By Agency News Desk

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is receiving a lot of audience appreciation for his hit streaming series ‘Jubilee, is a man of many talents. As much as he is an amazing actor, he also dabbles in sports and music. Incidentally, his next music single is inspired by the era of the 1950s around the same timeline that ‘Jubilee follows.

The song is currently being penned, and will be recorded over the course of a few weeks. The music video of the song will have a black and white set up, which will also feature Aparshakti donning a retro look.

The actor-singer shared that the song and the video will be a homage to all the singers and musicians from that era. He said, “I have always loved the black and white era. It’s very romantic for me and I was very excited when I got the part of ‘Jubilee’. Now inspired by that, my next music video is also inspired from the 1950s era”.

He added, “It will be a tribute to the singers and musicians from that era who gave us some evergreen songs that we still cherish. The video will be a black and white set up. The vocals are going to be mine and, like my other videos, I will also be seen in the video”.

Aparshakti has many music videos under his belt with the most recent one being ‘Yaadan Teriyaan Meriyaan’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Anushka Kaushik says martial arts should be taught in primary schools for self-defence
Next article
Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza's son, sister Anam in Dubai
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins individual and compound mixed team gold

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

News

Season 3 of 'The Witcher', the last with Henry Cavill, to be released on June 29

Technology

El Nino may spur deadly heat waves in India

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC gives Centre more time for response to plea over vulture population decline

Sports

Archery World Cup Antalya: Indian men's recurve team reach final, to face China

Sports

'I can't work out what I need to compete': Rehabilitating Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open

Technology

Snapchat sees rise in negative reviews as users slam 'My AI' feature

Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

Technology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

Sports

Bat-Man Forever: Growing up admiring a legend

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Love to see captains and coaches to be challenged a little bit more tactically', says Aaron Finch on impact player rule

Technology

IT solutions provider CDW lays off hundreds amid 'intensifying economic uncertainty'

News

Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

News

Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Shriya Saran's next film 'Musical School' zooms in on academic pressure

News

Anjali Tatrari roped in to play the female lead in 'Vanshaj'

Technology

Apparel retailer Gap to sack hundreds, manufacturing giant 3M lays off 6K

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US