Arijit Singh spotted at Salman Khan's house ending 9-year old feud

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Singer Arijit Singh was recently spotted at the premises of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The singer was seen sitting at the passenger seat in a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) as he donned a beige coloured t-shirt.

One of the fans of Salman shared the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The singer and the actor got into a tiff almost a decade ago at an award function which Salman was hosting. Arijit, who bagged the award for Best Playback Singer for his stellar work in the ‘Aashiqui 2’ album.

However, the announcement for the Best Singer happened during the wee hours as usually happens in Bollywood award ceremonies.

The singer, who had dozed off by then, arrived late on stage only to be mocked by Salman to which Arijit casually replied, “Sir aap log itna late kar dete hain”. This didn’t go down well with the ‘Tere Naam’ actor and that’s when the relationship between the two went awry.

Following this, Arijit apologised to Salman on text many times as he lost two films. He was denied a chance in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. Worst of all? His version of ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ in Sultan was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Arijit later took to Facebook in 2016 to issue a public apology to Salman to mend the relationship but soon took it down, and has since then has kept silent.

Arijit is perhaps the only artiste in the Hindi film industry, whose career didn’t take a hit despite being on not so good terms with Salman.

With Arijit’s spotting at Salman’s house it seems the two have ended their feud after nine years and a collaboration may very well on the cards mediated by music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who is composing the music for Salman’s next film ‘Tiger 3’ and has been the mentor to Arijit for close to 20 years now.

