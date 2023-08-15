scorecardresearch
Arjun Rampal wraps up shoot for Telugu debut 'Bhagwant Kesari'

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal bid an emotional adieu to the sets of his debut Telugu film ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ and penned a heart-warming note for the entire cast and crew. 

Arjun detailed his journey from initial nervousness to confident fulfillment as he wrapped up the shoot.

Posting a picture with his co-star Bala Krishna and director Anil Ravipudi, Arjun said: “It’s a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari. I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it.”

“All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo kaluddham.”

Arjun conveyed his gratitude to his co-star, the veteran actor Balakrishna, for infusing the set with amazing energy and love. The post also highlighted Arjun’s appreciation for the film’s director, Anil Ravipudi.

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is an upcoming action comedy film.

It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela.

It tells the story of Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari, who locks horns with an influential business magnate to settle scores for his loss.

The actor will also be seen in ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film.

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win.

It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

