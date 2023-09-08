scorecardresearch
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan in the spotlight at star-studded VIP screening of ‘Jawan’

It was a star-studded affair at the special screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai's Andheri area.

By Agency News Desk
It was a star-studded affair at the special screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ at the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai’s Andheri area. The action entertainer directed by Atlee, stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.

The film has beaten the record of this year’s previous mega SRK-starrer, ‘Pathaan’, to notch up the highest-ever domestic opening day collection for a Hindi film.

A VIP screening was held on Thursday night for the celebrities of the B-town.

The screening was also attended by friends and family members of Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from SRK, the attendees who were spotted at the screening were the superstar’s children Aryan, and Suhana Khan. The leading lady of the movie Nayanthara along with her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan was also present at the screening.

Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, filmmaker Rajkummar Hirani, director Kabir Khan and his wife and actress Mini Mathur, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Sussanne Khan and Arslaan Goni, among others were present at the screening.

For the screening, all the celebrities were dressed in black outfits.

The film stars Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.

