scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

As he preps for 'The Railway Men' release, Babil Khan pens heartfelt post

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Late Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, has penned a heartfelt note on social media, which talks about hope and not being alone. He also shared a string of pictures with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil wrote: “Stumble. Get up. Fall. Get up. Break. Get up. Sink. Get up. Get back up. I believe in you. I’m waiting for you here. You will never be alone.”

On a sentimental note, Babil added: “This world is crazy, man. And a moment of truth, in this monumental cloud of lies, is the scariest feeling. I will hold your hand. I’m talking to you.”

Babil Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film “Qala” in 2022. Now, he is all set to appear in YRF’s maiden web series, “The Railway Men”, which is set against the Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, a cloud of deadly methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American multinational, Union Carbide Corporation, in Bhopal.

Even as hundreds died and thousands were scarred for life, a group of men at the Bhopal railway station, unsung heroes of the night, saved thousands of lives. The series stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu Sharma in leading roles.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Guts Amidst Bloodbath', Anshuman Gaekwad's semi-autobiographical book released
Next article
Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser
This May Also Interest You
News

Star-studded social media launch for Tovino-starrer 'ARM' teaser

Sports

'Guts Amidst Bloodbath', Anshuman Gaekwad's semi-autobiographical book released

News

Meera Syal joins Jonathan Pryce, Martin Freeman in UK-Indian director's film

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Shahrukh, and Jitesh power Punjab Knigs to 187/5 against Rajasthan Royals

Sports

SAI officials interact with equestrian players regarding Asian Games selections

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin wins NASA astronaut moon lander contract

Sports

Sudirman Cup: China beat Indonesia to reach semis; Malaysia stun Denmark as Axelsen retires

Sports

India U-17s to play second training game against SSV Reutlingen U-16 in Germany

Sports

Sub-jr men's national hockey: Gurpreet Singh scores nine in Chandigarh victory; Delhi win

Sports

Not happy about landscape of cricket changing to become a more domestic-based T20 team: Ricky Ponting

News

Sean Penn slams Hollywood producers, calls them 'bankers guild'

Technology

NASA to start training Artemis II crew for Moon mission in June

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl first against unchanged Punjab Kings

Health & Lifestyle

Study links genetic predisposition for high BP, cholesterol to Alzheimer's

News

Harrison Ford officially retires Indiana Jones, a role he's essayed for 40 yrs

Sports

IPL 2023: Every ground we have gone to has blown us away really, says Mike Hussey on overwhelming support for CSK

News

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about getting ‘arrested’ by Mumbai Police

News

Shannon K makes Cannes debut in an outfit by Ukrainian designers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US