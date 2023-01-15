scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

As 'Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai' clocks 23 yrs, Hrithik's on-screen bro remembers time together

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s debut film ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ was released 23 years ago. Actor Abhishek Sharma, who played Hrithik’s character’s brother in the film, got nostalgic and posted a picture from the movie when he was a child actor.

He wrote in the caption: “Its been a long journey and a very blessed one to have been a part of this wonderful historic movie, a learning which I have kept with me from the longest time and still continue to keep it with me…”

The romantic film directed by Rakesh Roshan was the highest-grossing film of the year 2000. It marked the debut of Hrithik and he played a double role in the film. He was much appreciated for his dancing skills, looks, and acting prowess.

The movie also starred Ameesha Patel as the lead actress. Apart from the performance by the lead stars, the movie was also loved for its music and songs.

Abhishek also expressed his gratitude towards the director and mentioned: “Thank you Rakesh Roshan uncle for giving me this wonderful opportunity and educating me about my passion … Thank you Hrithik Roshan bhaiya for always inspiring me to be better than myself every single day … I have had a better childhood cause of this journey.”

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages
Next article
'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Selena reacts to body shaming comments after her Golden Globes appearance

News

Todd Field recalls how Tom Cruise saved his film from Harvey Weinstein

News

Pamela Anderson says she never read letter from 'Pam & Tommy' star Lily James

News

Akshay posts first look of 'Selfiee', triggers remake debate

News

Sanjana Sanghi wraps up film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu

News

Til ke laddu, khichdi and kites: Vidisha Srivastava shares Makar Sankranti memories

News

'MasterChef India' judge Garima Arora on challenges of being a female chef

Sports

It would be tough to write Rafa off at any point: John McEnroe

Technology

WhatsApp working on 'Block' shortcut

Technology

Software company CircleCi says hackers stole customers' data

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

'Pathaan' trailer screened on Burj Khalifa, SRK mouths dialogues

News

When only nature speaks in snow-marooned Manali villages

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Focused on improving the counterattack, South Africa aim to clinch victory against France

Technology

ChatGPT fools scientists by writing fake research paper abstracts

Sports

3rd ODI: Look at scoring runs on every ball when going out to bat, says Shreyas Iyer

Technology

Plastic recycling: CIPET to teach bodies latest reuse technology

Technology

Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta

News

Sonam Kapoor tweets about pollution in Mumbai, evokes varied reactions

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US