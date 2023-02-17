scorecardresearch
As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

Shah Rukh Khan said that he would watch his action entertainer 'Pathaan' as the tickets for the film are now for Rs 110.

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan said that he would watch his action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ as the tickets for the film are now for Rs 110.

The makers have decided to discount the ticket prices of all shows of ‘Pathaan’ to Rs 110 for February 17.

Talking to a fan on the micro-blogging website Shah Rukh Khan said that he wants to get “free popcorn.”

A fan took to Twitter to post about this news: “#PathaanDay on 17 Feb, 2023, All shows @ a, 110 flat!!” and tagged Shah Rukh, Deepika and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh replied: “Oh oh ab toh phir dekhni padhegi. (Oh, now I have to watch it again) What a good thing to do. Thank u @yrf Can u arrange some free popcorn also! No??”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Pathaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. He will next be seen in ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’.

