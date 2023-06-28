scorecardresearch
Asin fully debunks divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Actress Asin, best known for her roles in ‘Ghajini’ (Tamil and Hindi), ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘Kaavalan’ and ‘Housefull 2’, has fully debunked the rumours that she is divorcing her husband Rahul Sharma.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress captioned: “”In the middle of our summer holidays right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless ‘NEWS’.”

“Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys.”

The rumours began circulating afterAsinremoved photos of herself and her husband from her Instagram account, which added fuel to the fire. While it is unknown whyAsinremoved those photos, she has completely denied the rumours.

The only photo that she has kept of herself with her husband is a black and white pic, with the late actor Rishi Kapoor who had attended the couple’s wedding. The actress posted the picture as a tribute to the late Bollywood legend.

Currently, her Insta account is full of pictures of her daughter Arin Rayn.

