Ayesha Kanga: Hope to make a mark in the Hindi film industry after ‘Class’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) On the first anniversary of ‘Class’, actress Ayesha Kanga, who shot to fame with her portrayal as Yashika in the series, is aspiring to make a mark in the Hindi film industry.

Ayesha said: “The success of Class and the joy of performance has fuelled my ambition to pursue a career in acting. What began as an exploration in acting with Class has now evolved into a genuine career choice. I hope to continuously improve, refine my skills, and make a mark in the Hindi film industry.”

The actress added: “I’d love to be part of groundbreaking storytelling in the movies or on OTT, selecting projects that bring me joy and fulfill me creatively. I owe a ginormous thanks to ‘Class’ for helping me realise my potential.”

“The positive feedback and reviews have boosted my confidence in achieving my goals.”

Graduating from National Institute of Design (NID), Ayesha Kanga is ambitiously eyeing a future in Bollywood while aiming to leave an influential mark on the Indian fashion scene. Vogue, a leading fashion magazine, has acknowledged her influence by naming her the Most Disruptive Force of Fashion.

She credits the director of Class, the maverick Ashim Ahluwalia for making her stand out in the series which has led to this fruition point in her career.

Ayesha shared: “Special thanks to my director, Ashim Ahluwalia, for being a guide, mentor, and shaping me into the feisty character on screen. Since my performance has garnered attention, I plan to leverage that to get meaningful work and hopefully deliver each time I’m on screen.”

