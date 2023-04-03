scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushi Khurana enjoys iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of 'Ajooni'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) TV actress Ayushi Khurana, who is currently seen in the show ‘Ajooni’ was frolicking at an iftar party with her co-stars on the sets of the daily soap.

She said: “Festivals are my favourite time of year because we celebrate with so much love and togetherness, where our entire team prepared for Iftar, and this is my first ever Iftar on sets where we began with prayers for positivity and wellness and then did Iftar by eating dates, fruits, and then delicious meals.”

“This is very special to me because we rarely get to eat together, but on special occasions we do. My co-star Shoib Ibrahim observes his roza and opens his fast in the evening,” she added.

The ‘Mann Sundar’ actress recalled a memory of Ramadan when she kept Roza and followed all the rituals of the festival.

“I also have a special memory of celebrating Ramadan, where I went on Roza with one of my companions for a single day, adhering to all the traditions and customs with due respect and it was a surreal feeling. I thus enjoy celebrating festivals since they allow us to participate in a variety of activities and experiences,” she added.

‘Ajooni’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'
Next article
China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China probes US chip maker in apparent retaliation

News

Diana Penty roped in for Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'

Sports

We need to be on top of our game against Jamshedpur FC: Mumbai City FC's Des Buckingham

Sports

Australian women cricketers to earn big in new pay deal

Fashion and Lifestyle

Gigi Hadid’s golden saree look from NMACC event reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai’s Paro look from Devdas

Sports

Seeing Ronaldinho's game made me fall in love with football: Ritwik Das

News

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K set for her B'wood debut with 'Chal Zindagi'

Health & Lifestyle

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find how microgravity in space can alter human cells

News

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Technology

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

News

Rose Sardana returns to small screen after 3 years with 'Kundali Bhagya'

News

Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire on the song Naatu Naatu at NMACC event

News

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai in the same picture at NMACC event

News

Meryl Streep could be a great villain in next 'John Wick' film, says Shamier

Technology

Google now testing Blue check marks for verified Ads

Sports

'He used his bouncer beautifully, gave us nothing to hit', says Shane Bond on Siraj's opening spell against MI

News

Lady Gaga displays her vocal prowess, sings & dances during 'Joker 2' filming

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US