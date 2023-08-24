scorecardresearch
Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana finally breaks silence on Ananya Panday replacing Nushratt Bharuccha

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday.

By Pooja Tiwari
Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. Helmed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the film is a sequel to his 2019 film Dream Girl where he played a cross-gender actor who works at a call center.

Recently Ayushmann Khurrana broke his silence after Nushratt Bharuccha cried for getting replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2. However, recently, Nushratt Bharuccha expressed her disappointment over her friend Raaj Shandilyaa not casting her for the sequel.

While Nushratt, in an interview, confessed, she was hurt when she was not cast in the film. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked the same question in a recent interview. He opened up on why Nushratt was not a part of Dream Girl 2 and defended Ananya Panday’s casting for the film. In a conversation with the Entertainment portal, Ayushmann said, “This is an organic sequel to Dream Girl. We had to cast a different film, and Ananya fit the bill. I think she is very spunky and adds value to the film.

The way she has taken the accent in the film, the Mathura accent, is very commendable. It was fun working with her and I would love to work with her in the future as well.” He was also asked about the age gap between him and Ananya Panday, and the actor could not say much. He jokingly said, “Mere se bade bade actors ka age difference aur bhi zyada hai.”

