Wednesday, January 10, 2024
BollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana: Going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will experiment with a "lot of genres" and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024.

By Agency News Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana Going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana _ pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will experiment with a “lot of genres” and consolidate his status as a theatrical hero for his audience in 2024. Ayushmann said: “I’m going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I’m currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres.”

He added: “Delivering a shared community watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas.”

Ayushmann has multiple projects in the bag already but has not revealed the details as there is a plan to announce these films individually.

He said: “In 2024, I’m going to follow my gut even more. I’m thrilled to share my line up with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement.”

SourceAyushmann Khurrana
Previous article
Bhuvan Bam talks about how his connect with Hindi paid off as a creator, actor
Next article
Tottenham Hotspur confirm signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig on loan
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More in Entertainment