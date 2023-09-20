scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana: I have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been careful about addressing everyone and in his recent outings and has avoided addressing genders. He said that it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all.

The actor has stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ at recent gatherings, including the TIME 100 Impact Awards in Singapore, where he was honoured as one of the most influential people in the world.

The actor said: “Yes, I think it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all genders. Gender has to be seen as a spectrum today and not just as male and female. It is true that I have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ whenever I address people now. Instead, I’m happy using ‘everyone’.”

Ayushmann feels it is high time “we make every setting gender agnostic.”

The ‘Dream Girl 2’ star added: “We need to embrace the fact that gender is also non-binary. We are all equals and I hope we can all contribute actively towards making our society more compassionate and accepting for all genders.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

