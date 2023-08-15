Ayushmann Khurrana roped in by Ministry of Culture to celebrate I-Day

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Independence Day. Ayushmann is urging all the citizens of the nation to salute the Tricolour, our National Flag, by lending his support to the Har Ghar Tiranga celebration which is a part of the government’s landmark initiative Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The initiative is aimed to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Ministry of Culture feels that Ayushmann, ‘as an esteemed icon, have featured in an array of socially relevant and popular works that have left a huge impact on the masses’. The youth icon is only humbled to have been made a part of the government’s plan to celebrate Independence Day.

The actor said he loves the country’s unity in diversity..

Ayushmann shared a video on Twitter, now known as X and wrote: “Ek hai bharat, ek hai dhadkan, ek hi goonj aur awaaz, #harghartiranga fehraiye. Isi main humarri ekta! On this historic day, let’s come together and proudly wave our tricolour.”

On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl.

The film revolves around Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father’s debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam poses as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.