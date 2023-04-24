scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-gender actor, has pushed its release date once again.

By Agency News Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25
Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

The upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a cross-gender actor, has pushed its release date once again. The film was earlier supposed to bow in theatres on June 23, but now, owing to VFX work, the film will arrive in cinemas on August 25.

The VFX work is crucial for ‘Dream Girl 2’, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The makers want to ensure that he looks seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Joint Managing Director – Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: “We want Ayushmann Khurrana’s character to look perfect as Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’, and that’s why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie.”

She further mentioned: “The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences.”

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
River Plate extend winning run to nine games
Next article
Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 1 in 3 Americans live in areas with unhealthy air quality: Report

Sports

Banja Luka Open: Lajovic upsets Djokovic in quarter-finals

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

News

Sahil Khattar to play a Haryanvi guy in his next 'Bajao'

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is one of the best in the world at the moment, says RCB bowling coach Griffith

News

When Chris Evans faced a situation 'worse than ghosting' while dating

Sports

IPL 2023: Don't know how it happened but it happened, says LSG skipper Rahul after loss to GT

Technology

Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

Sports

Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

Sports

Archery World Cup: New look Indian compound mixed team reaches final

Technology

I packed my whole life in 5 suitcases: Carolina Rayo

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube slam fifties, propel Chennai to 235/4 against Kolkata

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 19,000 deaths from flu this season

Technology

ChatGPT-related scams on the rise, fraudulent AI chatbot apps surge

Others

Zoya Jaan: A social media sensation and influential personality in the entertainment industry

Technology

Phishing attacks up 50%, education sector most targeted

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US