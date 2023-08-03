Ayushmann Khurrana: Was huge risk to play someone who dresses up as girl & cause confusion

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all set to reprise his role of Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’, agrees to the fact that it was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and causes confusion. Ayushmann is happy with the response the trailer has got since its release. He promises the film will be a laugh riot.

Talking about the same Ayushmann shared: ” ‘Dream Girl’ was a blockbuster. So, the sequel had to match the expectations of the first film. I’m thrilled that people are finding Dream Girl 2’s trailer to be a laugh riot.”

“I’m happy that it is making people feel that they will be supremely entertained when they see the film on the big screen.

” ‘Dream Girl 2’ is a film for everyone to enjoy, in fact laugh and fall off your seats. We promise that people are going to have an experience that is unique. I’m relieved that people are liking how I’m playing Pooja in the film! It was a huge risk to play someone who dresses up as a girl and cause all the confusion,” he added.

The actor said it is rewarding to see how he is being appreciated for his avatar of Pooja.

“I’m really happy that people are loving this avatar of mine. It is hugely rewarding. Making someone laugh is the toughest job, but I am sure this film will leave the audience in splits.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film ‘Dream Girl’. It also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

It tells the story of Karam, a small-town boy from Mathura, is struggling every day to pay his father’s debt, who has borrowed money from nearly everyone on the planet. On the other hand, he is deeply in love with Pari, whose father has kept the conditions to marry her. To make ends meet, Karam dons as Pooja, which creates wild chaos and a comedy of errors.

The film will release on August 25.