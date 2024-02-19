HomeBollywoodNews

BAFTA Awards: Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer with Best Film not in English language honour

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Indian actress Deepika Padukone presented the honour of Best Film not in English language to Jonathan Glazer for ‘The Zone of Interest’ at the BAFTA Awards.

The actress looked every inch gorgeous as she took the spotlight dressed in a silver shimmery sequined saree with a matching blouse by ace couturier Sabyasachi at the event.

‘The Zone of Interest’ was contending alongside films such as “20 Days in Mariupol”, “Anatomy of a Fall”, “Past Lives” and “Society of the Snow”.

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the center stage for an international award event.

Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song ‘Nattu Nattu’ from the movie ‘RRR’.

Talking about ‘The Zone of Interest’, it is a UK-Polish historical drama about Auschwitz concentration camp.

The film is based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis.

–IANS

dc/khz

Previous article
BAFTA Awards: Recovering from surgery, Kate stays at home; William shows up alone
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US