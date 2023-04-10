scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional watching 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' rehearsals

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The rehearsals of the upcoming stage musical show, ‘Disco Dancer-The Musical’ are in full swing. The show recreates the magic of 80’s Bollywood and particularly the Disco era helmed by late music composer Bappi Lahiri.

Recently, Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri and grandson Rego B watched the rehearsals and grew understandably emotional.

Rema said: “It is hard to believe that my father is no longer around because no matter where I go, his music follows me. I was completely overwhelmed while watching the rehearsals of ‘Disco Dancer-The Musical’ because it is the perfect tribute to my father’s music.”

She further mentioned: “I wish he was here with us to see this production with all of us. It has been mounted on such a huge scale and no effort has been spared to recreate the era when this film and its music were making huge waves across the world.”

The cast and crew of the musical, directed by Rajiv Goswami, were tremendously moved as the family of the late composer were left overwhelmed.

Rema’s son and aspiring musician Rego B was equally enchanted and said: “As someone who wants to live up to the legacy left behind by my grandfather, this show was a reminder of just how iconic he truly was. Creating a score that people are still dancing to! Imagine the amount of joy he has given to so many generations of music lovers! Now, that is something worth aspiring to do! I am so grateful that Saregama gave us a chance to see the rehearsals. It was truly a very emotional experience for my mother and me.”

Presented by Saregama and Suniel Shetty, ‘Disco Dancer-The Musical’ will premiere from April 14 through April 23 at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen
This May Also Interest You
News

8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

Health & Lifestyle

Mask will be made mandatory depending on surge in Covid cases: TN minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill can break Kohli's record for most runs in a season, feels Ravi Shastri

News

'I am open to dating Aditya Roy Kapur,' says 'Coka 2.0' singer Lisa Mishra

Health & Lifestyle

SC junks plea on efficacy of Remdesivir, Favipiravir for treatment of Covid-19

Technology

Zydus gets US FDA nod for antibiotic drug Azithromycin

Sports

'If I don't get injured': Zverev believes he could have beaten Nadal in French Open semis last year

Technology

Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report

Health & Lifestyle

China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on Covid data

News

5 useful tips from Rahul Subramanian for aspiring stand-up comics

News

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu was our only choice for this epic’ says ‘Shaakuntalam’ director

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

News

Rupali Ganguly feels ‘Anupamaa’ plays a big cultural role

Sports

Definitely have to change my game: Medvedev aiming to adapt game for clay court in Monte Carlo

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram DC inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Technology

Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US