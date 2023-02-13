scorecardresearch
'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress-politician Archana Gautam, who couldn’t make it to the top three of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has shared that she had no idea about the show prior to her participation in the show. It was only after spending 130 days on the show, she got to know that the show is about personality and the test of friendship.

After the crowning of the winner as the season wrapped up, Archana spoke to the media as she said, “I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo ‘Bigg Boss’ ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that the game of ‘Bigg Boss’ is all about friendship and about one’s true personality).”

Archana, who is also known as the ‘kitchen queen’ of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, further mentioned, “I find Priyanka a bit weak in the aforementioned things.”

She also added, “Shiv didn’t lose out on anything. He played his cards right and reached the top 2 finalists. He already won ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 2’ so he knew what works in this game’s format. Mandali bana ke Shiv top 2 mein pahunch gaya, isn’t this a good thing? I’m very happy for Shiv but I’m even happier for Stan lifting the trophy.”

Archana, who is also a bikini model, was competing against Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, and MC Stan for the winner’s trophy in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, which began in October and was extended for one more month due to high ratings.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Entertainment Today

