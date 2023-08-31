Bejoy Nambiar was overwhelmed by sheer volume of work on 'Kaala'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who is awaiting the release of his web-series ‘Kaala’, has shared that he felt overwhelmed with the sheer volume of work that a web-series entails because he is used to doing feature films.

The longer format of a show did bring along certain challenges for him but he quickly made his way around it and took it as a learning experience.

Bejoy spoke to the media on Thursday and said: “This experience of working on a series was quite new to me. I’m used to working on feature films but webseries is a different game altogether. What you will see on your screens (‘Kaala’) is a monumental work of three years put up by a team that I’m grateful to”.

‘Kaala’ touches upon a unique concept of reverse hawala – converting white money to black as opposed to the regular practice of making the black money white.

Talking about this, the creator and director of the show mentioned that in no way the series advocates black money, it in fact, talks about how damaging it is for the system.

Bejoy told the media, “Once you see the show, you will realise how it decodes this system of reverse hawala. We have not advocated black money. It is a parallel economy which our government agencies have been trying to tackle for a long time because it is detrimental to the national economy. The show conveys the ill-effect of black money”.

‘Kaala’, created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar also stars Avinash Tiwary, Benedict Garrett, Rohan Mehra and Jitin Gulati.

The series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 15.

–IANS

aa/prw