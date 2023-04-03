scorecardresearch
Big B calls India 'mother of invention' as he posts an example

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by an old man wearing a solar powered fan on his head to keep himself cool and shared his video on social media.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video of the old man wearing a helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.

An impressed Amitabh captioned it: “India the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai.”

On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’, which also stars Diana Penty. He also has ‘Project K’ with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

