scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Big Bollywood turnout at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding

Film producer Madhu Mantena and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi officially tied the knotand the who's who of Bollywood came to bless the newly-wedded couple.

By Agency News Desk

Film producer Madhu Mantena and author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi officially tied the knot on Sunday night and the who’s who of Bollywood came to bless the newly-wedded couple. Mantena, who was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and Trivedi kickstarted their wedding festivities with the mehndi on Saturday night. Their marriage ceremony was followed by a grand reception for their industry friends and colleagues.

The celebrities who came to bless the couple spanned generations. They included Aamir Khan, who was the lead star in Mantena’s ‘Ghajini’, Hrithik Roshan (with Saba Azad), Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Vivek Oberoi, Sara Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha and Rakul Preet Singh.

The seniors were also there in full force: Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Rakesh and Pashmina Roshan, Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Chunky Pandey and Goldie Behl. Madhur Bhandarkar and his wife were present too, as were Ashutosh and Sunita Gowarikar.

Also seen in this star gathering: Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda, Genelia Deshmukh, Gaurie Pandit and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Madhu Mantena, after a relationship with Nandana Sen, was earlier married to Masaba Gupta. They got married in 2015, but in late 2018 the couple announced that they were on a trial separation. They got divorced in September 2019.

Masaba later married Satyadeep Mishra, who played her ex-husband in the ‘Masaba Masaba’ show, in January this year.

Mantena, incidentally, is Ram Gopal Varma’s cousin and, together with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vikas Bahl, co-founded Phantom Films, which produced acclaimed movies such as ‘Bombay Velvet’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’.

Ira Trivedi, a Wellesley, Columbia and Sivananda Yoga Centre alumna, is a well-regarded yoga teacher and an author of several novels, including her much-discussed debut work based on her experience as a Miss India contestant, ‘What Would You Do To Save the World?’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hapoel take big win to level Maccabi in Israeli basketball league final series
Next article
Skies more bumpier for aircraft as climate change worsens air turbulence
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection

Technology

Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Technology

Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

News

Avatar: Uncover the enchanting secrets in the world of Pandora

Health & Lifestyle

BioNTech faces hundreds of lawsuits in Germany over Covid vax side effects

Sports

'We'll look to form the strongest side in the LPL auction', says Pakistan's Babar Azam

News

Netizens upset as Ranbir Kapoor’s fight scene from Animal teaser is copied from South Korean movie Oldboy

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

News

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3' surpasses $800 million at global box office

Sports

India, Australia fined for slow over-rates in WTC Final; Gill sanctioned for criticising umpires' decision

Technology

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot in a black saree

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US