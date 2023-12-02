- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional talking about losing mother at 13

Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the biggest stand up comics in India, got a little emotional when he went down memory lane and recalled his tough times at the age of 13.

By Agency News Desk

A strong personality Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the biggest stand up comics in India, got a little emotional when he went down memory lane and recalled his tough times at the age of 13.

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss’, Munawar, who has broken records on social media with over 1 million tweets, was seen having a conversation with co-housemates Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.

Rinku asked Munawar about how he lost his mother, to which he replied: “Suicide”.

Aishwarya then questioned what his age was when he faced this, “13 saal”, he said.

Talking about the reasons as to why this happened, an emotional Munawar said: “Lot of reasons, unhappy married life was there, karza, there was a lot of debt on dad. My mother had a lot of debt too. It was humiliating at that time. It was a tough time. I left going to school. I used to work. Strange. It was a debt of only Rs. 3500.

He also spoke about his childhood and recalled his meals.

“Bachchpan se hi khaana aesa khaya hai ki roti banti thi aur ek sookhi dal banti thiwoh humara dopher ka lunch hota tha….woh itna tasty hota tha… Raat main bhi aesa hota tha saalan chawal bana hai toh third cheez kabhi bani nahi hoti thi khane main…”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Devdas' my favourite Bollywood film: French actress Guslagie Malanda
Next article
Alia Bhatt praises his ‘Not so Animal’ husband Ranbir Kapoor and also the team of Animal
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US