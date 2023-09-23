scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Boat ride for invitees of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha progress with the day, the invitees for the wedding were seen enjoying a boat ride in the lake outside the wedding venue of The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

By Agency News Desk
Boat ride for invitees of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding
Boat ride for invitees of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding _ pic courtesy news agency

As the wedding preparations and festivities of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the AAP minister Raghav Chadha progress with the day, the invitees for the wedding were seen enjoying a boat ride in the lake outside the wedding venue of The Leela Palace, Udaipur. A video shared by paparazzi Entertaiment Portal shows the boat ride circling Lake Pichola. On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s ‘choora’ ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. As per the wedding invitation that went viral on social media, ‘Adorn with love,’ is the theme of the morning function.

Following which, a welcome lunch was planned at around 1 p.m. for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is ‘Let’s party like it’s 90s’. The wedding will take place on Sunday, September 24 with the pheras expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m. The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Savdhaan India’ returns with new season ‘Criminal Decoded’ 
Next article
Rishabh Jaiswal disappointed with ‘Roadies’ gang leader Prince Narula
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US