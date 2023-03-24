Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers' cheered as they board flight

As ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ continues to gain momentum with regards to the audience appreciation, after its big win at the 95th Academy Awards, the humble elephant caretakers Bomman and Belie from the film have become stars. The pair was recently greeted with audience applause during the onboarding process of their flight.

Earlier, the two were felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu shows the pilot making an in-flight announcement to welcome the duo. The video starts off as the pilot shares with everyone that they have Bomman and Bellie onboard.

So far, the clip has garnered more than 28,000 views with the numbers only increasing. It also received close to 2,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ brought laurels to the country as it bagged the Best Documentary Short title at the recently concluded Oscars. The film has been directed by photographer-turned-director Kartiki Gonsalves, who made her directorial debut with the film produced by Guneet Monga.

Earlier, Bellie had said that she was initially apprehensive at the prospect. She told the media in Tamil: “I was really apprehensive of raising Raghu earlier because I knew that one day Raghu will have to go into the wild, the world where he belongs.”

She added: “To take any child away from a mother is not a painful experience to say the least. But when I came to know that Raghu’s mother had passed away, I couldn’t say no to being with him. How could you say no to such a beautiful baby?”