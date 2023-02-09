scorecardresearch
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Thursday announced the biography of his late wife and legendary actress Sridevi titled ‘The Life of a Legend’.

He took to social media to make the announcement.

Boney said: “Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person.”

The book is penned by Dhiraj Kumar who the actress considered family.

“Dhiraj Kumar is who she considered family. He was a researcher, writer & columnist. We are happy that he is writing the book that befits her extraordinary life.”

The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

She was conferred the Padma Shri, won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards.

