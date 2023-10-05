‘Border 2’ casting is not finalised, clears Nidhi Dutta

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) After reports of actor Ayushmann Khurrana to join Sunny Deol in the sequel of 1997 blockbuster ‘Border’ started doing the rounds, filmmaker J.P. Dutta’s daughter and director Nidhi Dutta cleared the air on the same.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nidhi said that the casting is not finalised.

The director wrote: “To all #Border2 Patriots!Excitement is brewing, but let’s clear the air.Rumours are swirling, but as of now, no cast is finalised. We share your eagerness & want to update you on every detail. Stay tuned for official news! Your enthusiasm fuels our journey! @TSeries #JPDutta.”

There were reports that Ayushmann would play a parallel lead alongside Sunny in this Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta production.

‘Border’ was a war film directed by J.P. Dutta. Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is an adaptation of real life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

The film stars an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee feature in supporting roles.

The film was mostly shot in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Some parts were also filmed in Jodhpur.

–IANS

dc/prw