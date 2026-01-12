Border 2: Suniel Shetty Gets Emotional at Jaate Hue Lamhon Song Launch Event

The launch of ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’, a song from the upcoming war drama Border 2, turned into an emotionally charged evening at Mumbai’s iconic United Services Club, a venue deeply associated with India’s armed forces. Surrounded by serving officers, veterans and their families, the event seamlessly blended cinema, music and military sentiment.

Actor Suniel Shetty was visibly overwhelmed throughout the evening, with his son Ahan Shetty standing firmly by his side, quietly supporting him as emotions repeatedly surfaced. The occasion marked the official unveiling of ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’, a song that carries forward the emotional legacy of the original Border soundtrack.

Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, a film that etched itself into popular memory for its stirring portrayal of the Indian Army and its unforgettable music. Staying true to that legacy, select songs from the original film have been recreated with a fresh sonic treatment. ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’, originally sung by Roop Kumar Rathod, has been reimagined for the sequel, with vocals by Siddharth.

The song was launched in Navy Nagar, Mumbai, in the presence of senior naval officers and their families. Adding to the ceremonial atmosphere, the Indian Navy band delivered live performances of popular Bollywood tracks before the highlight moment of the evening. When ‘Jaate Hue Lamhon’ was finally presented, Roop Kumar Rathod and Siddharth took the stage to perform the song live, drawing a deeply emotional response from the audience.

As discussions around the song began, Suniel Shetty struggled to hold back his tears. His voice trembled as he spoke about the personal significance of the film. “This film is very special to me. I was a part of Border, and today my son is a part of Border 2. That itself is an emotional journey,” he said, with Ahan gently steadying him beside the microphone.

Shetty also spoke candidly about his absence from the sequel, recalling his iconic death scene in the original film. “When my character died in Border, I felt a strange sense of pride. In my mind, there was nothing greater than dying for the nation. But today I sometimes feel that if my character had survived, perhaps I would have been a part of Border 2 as well,” he reflected, drawing applause from the audience.

Producer Bhushan Kumar shared an anecdote that further highlighted the emotional weight of the song. He revealed that when he first sent the song’s reel to Suniel Shetty, the actor responded saying he had already cried twice. “When I later sent him the full song, he called me back and said he hadn’t stopped crying,” Kumar said.

Border 2 is slated for release on January 23. Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. With its music already striking an emotional chord within the armed forces community, the film promises to revisit themes of sacrifice, duty and patriotism—values that continue to resonate both on screen and beyond.