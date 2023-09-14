scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Chak De! India' actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia, who is remembered as the commentator in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Chak De! India’, passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday.

Kapadia breathed his last at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, “Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 p.m. today.”

The cause of his death is currently unknown. Kapadia’s last rites will be held on Friday, in Goregaon area of Mumbai.

Besides ‘Chak De! India’, Kapadia has also acted in ‘Happy New Year’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Mardaani’.

He had also acted in series like ‘Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke’ and Siddharth Tewary’s ‘Mahabharat’ and others like ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kkusum: Ek Aam Ladki Ki Kahaani’.

The actor was last seen in ‘Made In Heaven 2’, in which he essayed the role of Mrunal Thakur’s father.

–IANS

anv/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rashmika, Vicky-starrer 'Chhava' to go on floors in Oct
Next article
Vidya Balan gets candid about her films, characters and a lot more
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US