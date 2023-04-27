scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Charrul Malik: Not anyone can make everyone laugh

Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comic shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shares her interest in the genre and why it is the most challenging one.

By Agency News Desk
Charrul Malik: Not anyone can make everyone laugh
Charrul Malik: Not anyone can make everyone laugh

Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comic shows such as ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, shares her interest in the genre and why it is the most challenging one.

“Not anyone can make everyone laugh. A comedian can do a serious role but for an actor, who is doing comedy for the first time, it gets a little difficult because it shows your true personality. Whenever I see actors on my set they are always laughing or making everyone laugh. It is tough,” she says.

She also shares her wish of being part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. “Right now I am very happy about doing comedy. Any other chance if I get, I would want to go to ‘The Kapil Sharma show’,” she adds.

Her favourite films include ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘3 idiots’. “I can see these movies on replay as many times as possible. The timing, energy and the star cast of ‘Hera Pheri’ is amazing. I can’t wait for ‘Hera Pheri 3’. And same for ‘3 idiots’, a light-hearted and amazing film,” she says.

Sometimes comedy makes certain people upset and it results in trolling and bullying on social media.

As she mentions: “Sometimes people are affected while performing comedy, some people get hurt and then the trolling starts on social media. I don’t understand the mindset of people because on social media they just need a chance to bully someone. But freedom of speech can sometimes become an issue because people can’t talk about anything and everything.”

She says that one should avoid saying anything that hurts the sentiments of any person. “We should avoid saying things that would hurt someone. I think some shows don’t follow this and that is why they get trolled. We should see everyone’s point of view and we should think before saying anything. Web series have taken a lot of freedom of speech. I think it should be made with a lot of thinking. Nowadays no one wants stress. People love to watch shows where you don’t have to use your mind. Hence comedy is the best medium.,” she concludes.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Japan to downgrade legal status of Covid on May 8
Next article
Ankit Siwach: 'Kenda Hai Tu' is all about loving and forgiving
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Nick Jonas trolled for staring at Priyanka Chopra’s cleavage

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar overshadows Washington Sundar in clash of all-rounders as Delhi DC beat SRH

News

Mithoon, Armaan Malik's 'Wahi Toh Khuda Hai' is about the effects of kindness

Sports

Villa move to fifth, Wolves nearly safe in Premier League

Technology

Big B says 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' after getting back his Twitter blue tick

News

Vipul Shah: 'The Kerala Story' aims to become voice of thousands of women

Sports

Paris 2024 to hire 116 boats for unprecedented opening ceremony

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare flaunting his crazy dance moves with Shantanu Maheshwari

News

Ace composer-singer Mithoon & youth sensation Armaan Malik collaborate for their first single together ‘Wahi Toh Khuda Hai’ presented by T-Series!

Sports

IPL 2023: Brian Lara indicates Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma to be SRH opening pair for near future

Technology

vivo launches new smartphone series 'X90' in India

Health & Lifestyle

Classical has been the foundation of my musical journey: Musician Sheykhar

Sports

Ankita makes India proud with three medal haul at World Transplant Games

Health & Lifestyle

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching service, says report

News

Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25

Technology

Epic acquires game developer firm AQUIRIS to enhance Fortnite

News

'Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu' trailer spells a world of magical realism

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her boss babe grey pantsuit in style

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US