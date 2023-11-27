scorecardresearch
Chrissy Teigen shares pictures of family dogs through years: 'My OG babies'

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a sweet post dedicated to her family dogs throughout the years.

By Agency News Desk
Chrissy Teigen recently shared a sweet post dedicated to her family dogs throughout the years. Teigen, who is the author of the cookbook ‘Cravings’, and is married to Grammy-winning artiste John Legend, began the post with a throwback photo of herself and her mom, Vilailuck ‘Pepper’ Teigen, with a childhood dog, and ended it with a mirror selfie she took as a kid, in which a cute pup pokes its head in the corner of the frame.

“My OG babies! (always been a basset lover),” Teigen captioned the post. “Give me all the dogs”, reports People magazine.

Between the throwback pet pics, she also included photos of her current dogs. In several snaps, Teigen poses with her current basset hound, Pearl, whom she and husband John Legend adopted as a puppy in 2021.

“I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, Jell-O mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much”, Teigen wrote on social media at the time. “Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home.”

As per People, the former Lip Sync Battle host also shared a photo of herself enjoying some kisses from another one of her pooches, Petey, and a picture of her three-legged French bulldog, Penny, snoozing on the couch.

Legend, 44, also made an appearance in the pup-heavy photo dump, posing for a smiley shot with another one of the couple’s furry friends, Pebbles. The model and singer adopted grey-haired Pebbles in January 2022, and Teigen introduced him to her fans with an adorable post.

