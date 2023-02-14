scorecardresearch
'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Chandan K Anand, who is currently garnering accolades for his latest Netflix release 'Class', will be featuring in 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter'

By News Bureau

Actor Chandan K Anand, who is currently garnering accolades for his latest Netflix release ‘Class’, will be featuring in ‘Fighter’ starring Hritik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to release in January 2024.

Chandan calls it a dream come true experience to play a part in this film.

He said: “Well, when I was in 4th standard studying in Jammu, I was fascinated by fighter planes and wanted to join the Air Force but life takes its own path and I started doing theatre during college days to be an actor and then came to Mumbai with my dreams in 2004.”

“So I am thankful to Siddhartha Anand sir for giving me this opportunity to play one of the fighters in the film named Fighter.”

Expressing his joy on being a part of the film he said: “I feel blessed to be working with best of the filmmakers and this year I am a part of the biggest film project Fighter. I’m immensely grateful to play a significant part in this film with such great actors.”

About his role, he continued: “As I told you that as a kid I wanted to be a fighter pilot I think one should always dream big as all your dreams come true in some manner or the other.”

“I will be seen flying Sukhoi not in real life but at least on reel life and more than anything, for any actor, it’s a blessing to be a part of Sidharth Anand Sirs Visual treat. I am sure it will be a blockbuster hit.”

