scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

The King of Bhangra, Daler Mehndi, who has ruled every 1990s kid's heart with chartbusters such as 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra', 'Tunak Tunak Tun' and continues to spell his charm even to this with tracks like 'Dangal Title Track' and 'Rang De Basanti', is set to record his new song for the upcoming film 'Six Nine Five (695)'.

By Agency News Desk
Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'
Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

The King of Bhangra, Daler Mehndi, who has ruled every 1990s kid’s heart with chartbusters such as ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ and continues to spell his charm even to this with tracks like ‘Dangal Title Track’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, is set to record his new song for the upcoming film ‘Six Nine Five (695)’.

The song is titled ‘Elaan Kar’ and is a prominent part of the film which stars actor Arun Govil, who essayed Lord Ram in the ‘Ramayan’ TV series. The song attempts to express the struggle of people with regards to Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Mandir. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Ashish Pandit and the music has been composed by Ved Sharma.

Talking about the song, Daler Mehndi said, “I have been quite thrilled about this song since the day it came to me. The storyline of the film really touched my heart. Society needs to watch the history of our country and the struggle we have gone through. This track connects the dots for this film and I am glad to be part of it. I can’t wait to see if the audience will love the song as much as we did while making it.”

Apart from Arun Govil, actors like Ashok Samarth, Mukesh Tiwari, Govind Namdev, Akhilendra Mishra and Gajendra Chauhan will be part of the film. Recently, the film started its shoot in Ayodhya, in the presence of the film’s producer, writer, and conceptualiser Shyam Chawla, director Yogesh Bhardwaj, co producer Rajneesh Berry along with Arun Govil.

The film is being made under the banner of Shadani Films Production and will have a nationwide theatrical release in 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'Love to see captains and coaches to be challenged a little bit more tactically', says Aaron Finch on impact player rule
Next article
IPL 2023: Once Noor gets experience he'll be as good as Rashid Khan, reckons GT batter Abhinav Manohar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sachin euphoria to descend on Wankhede as MI celebrates Master Blaster's special 50th

Health & Lifestyle

Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)

Sports

Mickey Arthur appointed as director of Pakistan men's cricket team

News

Nusraat Faria: Indo-Bangla partnership crucial for Bengali cinema

Sports

She found captaincy 'tricky', Heather Knight opens up on Smriti Mandhana's RCB leadership in WPL 2023

News

Adipurush’s audio clip of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ sparks excitement, fans demand multilingual versions

Sports

ITTF president visits COC president in Beijing

Sports

IPL 2023: Stolen bats, pads, other Equipment of Delhi players recovered; few still missing, confirms Warner

Lyrics

Badshah – Sanak Song Lyrics

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

News

Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves comments from future memoir editions

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Guwahati develops liquid marbles for drug delivery, cascade chemical reactions

News

Explosions, over-the-top car chases & revenge in Fast X brand new trailer

Sports

Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Zheng at WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw dropped as Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat first against SRH

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US