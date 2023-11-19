Deepika, dad Prakash Padukone, Ranveer head to Ahmedabad for World Cup final

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday was spotted at the Kalina airport, here, along with her father Prakash Padukone, as they head to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to cheer for team India in the final match of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the video, we can see Deepika donning a blue jersey paired with blue denims. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and completed the look with sunglasses.

The actress was spotted coming out of her car along with her father, a former badminton player for India.

Prakash was seen waving at the cameras, while Deepika flashed her dimpled smile.

In another video, we can see Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh coming out from another car, while he headed to the match venue.

Ranveer wore an orange tee shirt and paired it blue jacket which was an Indian jersey. He completed the look with baggy jeans, matching cap, and sunglasses.

The ‘Lootera’ actor showed victory sign at the camera and flashed his smile.