Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh’s Adorable Couple Goals At New York Wedding

Bollywood’s beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, once again found themselves at the center of fan attention during their recent visit to the United States. The actors, who welcomed the New Year abroad, were spotted attending a wedding in New York, where their candid moments and stylish appearances quickly made their way across social media platforms.

Photos from the wedding show the couple in a relaxed and cheerful mood, posing for selfies with a close friend. In one picture that caught fans’ attention, Deepika Padukone is seen smiling warmly as she stands beside her friend, leaning in to click a selfie. Her effortless charm and radiant expression added to the intimate feel of the moment. In another photograph, Ranveer Singh is seen beaming as he poses for a separate selfie with the same friend, his infectious energy shining through the frame. The couple was also photographed together, striking a graceful pose that reflected their easy chemistry and comfort with each other.

For the wedding celebration, Deepika opted for a striking red and golden outfit that perfectly suited the festive occasion. The ensemble highlighted her elegant sense of style, combining traditional hues with a contemporary silhouette. Ranveer complemented her look in a smart blue suit, paired with a matching shirt and pants. Known for his bold fashion choices, the actor kept it classic yet sharp for the wedding, proving once again that he can carry any look with confidence.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans were quick to shower the couple with admiration. Social media platforms were flooded with comments praising their appearance and chemistry. One fan described them as an “adorable couple being cute,” while another wrote that they “look lovely.” A tweet read, “Gorgeous, they look, as always,” capturing the general sentiment among admirers. Several users also commented on their casual selfies, with one post stating, “Selfie game on point.” Others expressed their eagerness to see more glimpses from the couple’s trip, suggesting that they share additional photos from their time in the United States.

The wedding appearance was just one of the many highlights from Deepika and Ranveer’s recent New York visit. Earlier, the couple was spotted attending an NBA game in the city, where they drew attention not only from Indian fans but also from fellow spectators at the venue. The duo was seen posing for selfies with fans, happily interacting and taking time to acknowledge those who recognized them.

For the NBA outing, Deepika delivered yet another fashion-forward look, wearing a black leather jacket paired with smoky eye makeup that added a bold edge to her appearance. Ranveer, staying true to his distinctive style, wore a black coat and a black beanie, giving off a cool, winter-ready vibe. Together, they looked effortlessly stylish, blending right into the cosmopolitan atmosphere of New York while still standing out as one of Bollywood’s most recognizable couples.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s New York trip appears to have been a mix of personal celebrations, leisure, and fan interactions. From attending a close friend’s wedding to enjoying a high-energy basketball game, the couple seemed to make the most of their time in the city. Their willingness to pose for selfies and engage with fans further strengthened their image as approachable and grounded stars despite their immense popularity.

As images from their US visit continue to circulate online, fans remain delighted by these candid glimpses into the couple’s life abroad. Whether dressed in traditional attire at a wedding or sporting chic winter looks at a sports event, Deepika and Ranveer once again proved that their charm lies not just in their individual star power, but also in the genuine warmth they share together.